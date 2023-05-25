Review: Dunkin’ vs. Starbucks? Which is the better option? [MUSE]

I have recently been going to Dunkin’ a lot more to get coffee, instead of where I usually go, Starbucks. Many people say that one is better than the other. I could agree on that a bit now since I made the switch, but not fully and here’s why.

Dunkin’ makes great coffee and has multiple options for making your own iced coffee and picking the flavors. They also have lemonades and refreshers similar to Starbucks, although I feel like Starbucks has larger ranges as to what options they offer ranging from cold brews, frappuccinos, refreshers and teas. Dunkin’ also offers donuts which are very popular, especially for people who would want to order a dozen or half dozen donuts for any occasion, but Starbucks offers bags of coffee so you can make your own coffee at home that tastes just as good.

Although both Dunkin’ and Starbucks both have great options, when it comes to the prices Dunkin seems to be a lot more affordable and is less expensive than Starbucks. For example, when I buy two drinks from Starbucks it costs me around $15 and I can get two drinks and something to eat from Dunkin’ for the same price.

With this review, I am not trying to say one is better than the other, but price-wise, Dunkin’ is the better option. Dunkin’ and Starbucks have great coffee and different options to choose from. They both offer different coffee options in different seasons, which keeps them both up and running and interesting throughout the year for people wanting to try new things.

Depending on what you are looking for, either one is a good option as Dunkin’ is seen as more of a fast food type place, so if you are in a bit of a hurry, this is a better option as they make the coffee pretty fast. On the other hand, Starbucks is also pretty fast at getting their drinks out but they are a bit more upscale and probably take a bit more time into their coffee, but a lot of people like to have meetings at Starbucks since it takes a minute for them to make everything.

Overall, both places are great and offer different things depending on what you are looking for. Whether it be cheaper in price, more upscale or less upscale.

