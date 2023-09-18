Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5

Lacrosse coach dies in car accident on Aug. 22

More in NEWS
Q&A with Meghan Wilson, CCS dietician and head of composting program
Q&A with Meghan Wilson, CCS dietician and head of composting program
Math Club begins to prepare for upcoming competitions
More in Top Story
Club Spotlight: FemUnity
Club Spotlight: FemUnity
Senate fall blood drive aims to help community, taking place Sept. 7
Senate fall blood drive aims to help community, taking place Sept. 7

Students, counselors weigh benefits, drawbacks of new Indiana bill

Jasmine Y. Zhang
September 18, 2023
Students%2C+counselors+weigh+benefits%2C+drawbacks+of+new+Indiana+bill
Ryan Zhang

The new Indiana law, House Bill 1608, titled “Education matters,” is stirring significant controversy among students, parents and schools, as the school year begins. Having gone into effect July 1, the new bill mandates that Indiana public and charter schools must provide parents with a written notice within five days when students wish to go by anything other than their legal name.

CHS counselor Casey Danubio said the bill is vague and allows each school district to interpret it to its own will. 

“So the Carmel school district—we were told as counselors—that the process would be if a student had a name that wasn’t in PowerSchool, they were to either let a counselor or teacher know. The teacher would then funnel all (of that information) through the counselor and the counselor is to reach out to a parent for a written or verbal confirmation that it was okay for us to update it in PowerSchool,” she said, “So everything has to be basically parent permission now.”

This bill has benefited sophomore Jasmine Choi, who recently moved from South Korea. She had started going by Jasmine after she moved from South Korea to Indiana last year. Choi, who previously went by Yeonsoo, agreed the bill was beneficial, especially to people who have legal names that are hard to pronounce. 

Choi said, “For people who have names that people have a hard time pronouncing, like me, (the bill) is good to have because it would be beneficial for the person with the name and for other people, so I think it’s appropriate.” 

However, Choi admitted her parents were a bit disgruntled by the new bill as they had to change her name in PowerSchool.

“Sometimes, (my) name is put in as Yeonsoo, and my parents have to change it to Jasmine, which makes them annoyed,” Choi said.

Danubio said she still considered the law to be frivolous, rather than helpful. 

She said, “In some cases, I think (changing names in PowerSchool) would be those cases where it was more of a gender thing and not just a nickname thing… To me, it has always seemed more frivolous than helpful, because in our district, we would have always contacted the parent regardless (of the bill) if there was a gender (support) plan.”

However, junior Tony Olson said this bill has been a lot more than “just a nickname.” 

“I don’t think the government has any business saying what nicknames someone can go by. I don’t see why it’s relevant, I don’t see why it matters,” he said, “I know a lot of my friends have had problems; they don’t want to tell their parents about their nicknames, and it can be a dangerous situation for someone to be in.”

Ultimately, Olson said he disagrees with the belief that one of the benefits of the bill was encouraging parental supervision. 

“I feel like there are certain things that people have the right to keep private, and if someone doesn’t want their parent to know what nickname they’re going by, it’s not for fun, it’s for safety,” he said. “In the case where a parent is unaccepting, it would lead to, you know, you can’t have that safe space at school. Everyone has to use your dead name or pronouns you don’t use, and that puts people in a really bad mental state. It’s just not healthy.”

2

Related Posts:

  • Postcards from MUSE: Adventures of a Not-so-Adventurous National Park Visitor Hi guys! My name is Grace, one of the 2023-2024 MUSE editors! The following two weeks I’ll be going to the Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and I’ll be trying to take you along with me to get…
  • Student Q&A on Lizzo Controversy Junior Kelly Fulk How do you think the recent controversy might’ve affected others, people such as her audience or her employees? I think this pointed out an important point about how we put celebrities on a pedestal and often they…
  • Back to School Survival Kit: What You Need in Your Bag [MUSE] Pilot G2s: the only pen you’ll need | Grace Guo, co-Editor in Chief Throughout my freshmen and sophomore years, I was a strict pen-and-paper notes loyalist. While I’ve since embraced the benefits of online notes, pen and paper will always…
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *