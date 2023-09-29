As Oct. 4 marks annual Walk and Roll to School Day, students, teacher discuss sustainable transportation

After finishing the school day, Senior Gavin Stewart takes a breath of fresh air and talks to his friends as he starts walking home. Stewart said walking to and from school with his friends is something he looks forward to every day.

“Ever since the beginning of my freshman year, (my friends and I) just started walking and haven’t not walked since,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said that walking has allowed him to have better conversations with his friends.

“It’s nice every morning to get some early steps in and to just get some fresh air. It’s a great way to start my day. And it goes, I walk with a big group of people and we all get to just have a little conversation before we go to school.”

Stewart is not alone. According to the National Household Travel Survey, conducted by the Federal Highway Administration, 11% of students walk or bike to school.

Similar to Stewart, math teacher Tess Courtade said she enjoys the conversations she has while biking.

“There is a couple that walks their dog at the same time every day and we pass these people at the same spots, so we have just gotten to have some good conversations with strangers as well,” Courtade said. “So I think all of those are great things that I never would have experienced (without biking).”

Stewart said a major part of biking or walking to school is safety and planning ahead to make sure he arrives at school on time.

“I always try to make (a) schedule, know how long it’s going to take for you to walk to your house, to the school, or to your house, to anywhere,” Stewart said. “So you’re not late to anything.”

Junior Abigail Thacker also said planning ahead is vital to an enjoyable walk.

“Honestly, just take your time with walking and plan ahead and don’t rush yourself when you walk unless you actually want to get some type of workout from it,” she said.

For biking, Courtade recommended planning out a route before taking it and to not bike alone.

“I think the tricky part sometimes is finding good bike paths or finding roads that have dedicated bike lanes, ” she said. “So I think if you can map out and find a good route, path to take and maybe find a buddy who’s willing to do it with you then I think you should be all set.”

Courtade, Stewart and Thacker all emphasized the importance of following road rules and safety tips to keep their commute safe.

“I wear a helmet every time I get on my bike,” Courtade said, “I’ve heard of horror stories of people who don’t wear helmets so that’s a must and also I have a headlight and a tail light on my bike and especially in the mornings and throughout the winter when it’s dark in the evenings too. I think that’s super important.”

Stewart and Thacker also said using crosswalks, especially by the school, are important.

“The corners of the roundabouts and the sidewalks going into the high school and Main Street are very walker-friendly,” Stewart said. “I think Carmel has done a very good job at making sure that there are walker-friendly areas all around the city.”

Thacker said, “Pay attention, you know and make sure you know how to cross the street.”

The annual Walk and Roll to School Day is Oct. 4. The annual event which began in 1997, encourages students and teachers around the country to walk or bike to school. Courtade said biking has positively impacted her life.

“I find that when I bike to and from work, I get home and I am happier than on days when I drove,” she said. “I find that I am more relaxed by the time I get home and just in a much better mental state.”