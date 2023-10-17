Crossword: October 17

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school
Carmel High School updates reassessment policy
Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]
Students, debate coach say participation in activities centered around political issues may lead to greater long-term civic engagement
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday
Check out the October 17 crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *