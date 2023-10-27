Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

5
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action

While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action

More in Games
Crossword: October 26
Mini Crossword: October 25

Word Search: October 27

Roman Gralak
October 27, 2023

Check out the October 27 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle. Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.

0

Related Posts:

  • Word Search: October 24 Check out the October 24 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle.Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
  • Crossword: October 17 Check out the October 17 crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
  • Crossword: October 20 Check out the October 20 crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *