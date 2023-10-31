Your source for CHS news

Opposing column: Halloween is better than Thanksgiving
Opposing column: Halloween is better than Thanksgiving
Staff Editorial: CHS should increase initiatives to register students to vote
Staff Editorial: CHS should increase initiatives to register students to vote

Opposing column: Thanksgiving is the superior fall holiday

Ayaan Nadeem
October 31, 2023
During the fall season, there are many different things we look forward to. Whether it be pumpkin-spice flavored items or just the amazing weather, the season can ultimately come down to two of the major fall holidays.

Thanksgiving and Halloween. However, when comparing the two holidays, Thanksgiving is the superior fall holiday.
To start, Thanksgiving is better because it promotes an increased connection with your family, which can ultimately lead to some great memories being made. For me, Thanksgiving is a time where I get to see a lot of my family I usually don’t see on a regular basis; the delicious food is just an added bonus

Furthermore, Thanksgiving is the better fall holiday because of what it represents compared to Halloween. Thanksgiving is focuses on food, family and gratefulness, and I find myself being more grateful when I am actively thinking about it over Thanksgiving break. Halloween, on the other hand, is more often focused on candy and costumes, which definitely adds to how fun the holiday is, but it doesn’t really mean anything significant.

Halloween can often be characterized as more of a childish holiday, which makes celebrating it when you are older seem odd. While celebrating it while you are older is certainly fun and can also help you make some really great memories, it doesn’t feel like the same effect that Thanksgiving gives.

Finally let’s face it, Thanksgiving is better than Halloween because of the three-day break we get. This break is absolutely necessary as it helps you unwind, and get ready for ACE exams in Dec. The break also allows you to sleep in, relax, and catch up on any work you might have missed.

Overall Thanksgiving is the superior holiday to Halloween for a variety of reasons, and it is the holiday that we should be most looking forward to this fall. With the increased sense of family, what it represents, and of course the break, it becomes clear that Thanksgiving is the better holiday.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff.

1

