Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?

Q&A with students, discussing Halloween and Friday the 13th superstitions Senior Gabby Choi Do you have any plans for this Friday the 13th? I think this Friday I’m going to go visit the haunted house in my neighborhood. I’ve done it a couple of times in the past, but I’ve…

Opposing column: Halloween is better than Thanksgiving Thanksgiving versus Halloween is a debate often discussed as the fall season approaches. However, the outcome is obvious—who doesn’t like Halloween more? Sure, Thanksgiving celebrates family and togetherness, but Halloween can also be a celebration of togetherness among your friends,…