Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

5
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

More in Games
Word Search: October 27
Crossword: October 26

Mini Crossword: November 1

Roman Gralak
November 1, 2023

Check out the November 1 mini crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.

0

Related Posts:

  • Mini Crossword: October 23 Check out the October 23 mini crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
  • Mini Crossword: October 25 Check out the October 25 mini crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
  • Crossword: August 24 Check out the August 24 crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *