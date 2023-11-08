Coquettes to start season, unique pressure on juniors

The Coquettes Dance Team started their season a few weeks ago. According to Head Coach Sarah Wolff, the pressure of leadership is on the juniors’ shoulders this year.

“This year, we have no seniors, so I’m looking forward to seeing our junior members step into that leadership role,” Wolff said. “That doesn’t just mean dancing in the front row—usually, those front row spots are reserved for four-year members, but since we don’t have any this year, the juniors are competing for those spots.”

Wolff said that the juniors have stepped up in a lot of ways.

She said, “We’ve seen them step into that role earlier in terms of contributions to the team in other ways: leadership, setting a positive example at practice with your attitude and effort, practicing the material before you come so you’re prepared and setting that example for the new members of team, contributing to choreography sessions—the members come up with their choreography and normally, a lot of that falls on the senior members of the team, but because there are no seniors, the juniors have to do that.”

Audrey States, sophomore and Coquettes member, agrees that the juniors have fulfilled their leadership roles well.

“Especially since most of the team is made up of juniors, a lot of the lead is taken on by them,” States said, “They set a really good example on what is expected of the new members and often take the lead with the team since there aren’t any seniors. They are willing to help out anyone who might be struggling and create a space that everyone is welcome on the team.”