Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

German Club to create event for German exchange students
Students in Festival Orchestra help each other rehearse during SSRT. Festival Orchestra will travel to Ball State on Nov. 4 for a performance and workshop.
Festival Orchestra to perform at Ball State University on Nov. 4
Math Club to Compete in Arete Labs and Rose Hulman Math Competition
Rising Stars members and freshmen Monroe Melton and Colin Holtz participate in a theater warm-up during a meeting. Newer members are encouraged to engage in the club activities to better hone their crafts for future productions and the Thespian Conference. “We are definitely looking at all of the performances of kids going to the conference,” Cassidy said. “And we hope to get a lot of participation in the Rising Stars showcase as well.”
Rising Stars prepares for Thespian Conference
New AP exam policy lowers cost for up to three tests
Accents prepare for Princess Academy in November

Coquettes to start season, unique pressure on juniors

Jasmine Zhang
November 8, 2023

The Coquettes Dance Team started their season a few weeks ago. According to Head Coach Sarah Wolff, the pressure of leadership is on the juniors’ shoulders this year.

“This year, we have no seniors, so I’m looking forward to seeing our junior members step into that leadership role,” Wolff said. “That doesn’t just mean dancing in the front row—usually, those front row spots are reserved for four-year members, but since we don’t have any this year, the juniors are competing for those spots.”

Wolff said that the juniors have stepped up in a lot of ways.

She said, “We’ve seen them step into that role earlier in terms of contributions to the team in other ways: leadership, setting a positive example at practice with your attitude and effort, practicing the material before you come so you’re prepared and setting that example for the new members of team, contributing to choreography sessions—the members come up with their choreography and normally, a lot of that falls on the senior members of the team, but because there are no seniors, the juniors have to do that.”

Audrey States, sophomore and Coquettes member, agrees that the juniors have fulfilled their leadership roles well.

“Especially since most of the team is made up of juniors, a lot of the lead is taken on by them,” States said, “They set a really good example on what is expected of the new members and often take the lead with the team since there aren’t any seniors. They are willing to help out anyone who might be struggling and create a space that everyone is welcome on the team.”

