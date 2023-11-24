Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

4
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

5
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

More in PERSPECTIVES
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools

As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience

Jenny Li
November 24, 2023
As+surge+of+movie+adaptations+of+concerts+are+released%2C+all+fans+gain+access+to+concert+experience

AMC stocks surged after the release of the Taylor Swift concert movie. Both fans who went to or couldn’t go to the concert attended the showings. While in-person concerts can give fans the whole “experience” of seeing a celebrity in person, unless you’re able to secure and pay the price of floor tickets, which are the seats closest to the stage, your chances of seeing the celebrity distinctly with a clear view are incredibly small. Fans who purchase tickets that aren’t as close to the stage can only admire them with a high quality camera or just on the bigger screens. In movies, on the other hand, you can get a much less expensive on screen experience of the entire concert comfortably in the squishy seats of AMC. 

With the upcoming “NCT Nation” movie arriving in theaters next month, I will be able to experience the movie adaptation of the NCT concert. On average, a ticket to see NCT costs a little over $400. Tickets to see the movie adaptation with behind-the-scenes access, on the other hand, costs around $20. Concert conditions are unpredictable, but with the movies, you can comfortably watch them indoors without worrying about what the weather will be like outside. Additionally, concerts are mostly held in the bigger cities like Los Angeles, Chicago or New York. There’s probably a movie theater within 20 miles of anywhere in the United States. 

Caroline Just

Some may argue that the energy between concerts and movies are vastly different. However, at the Taylor Swift movie, which many of my friends attended, most of the people watching gave up sitting and stood up to start chanting and singing the music. While the movie is not synced to real time, fans seem to enjoy the adaptations just as well. 

According to Wired, The Eras Tour has made nearly $179 million and is on its way to be the highest-grossing concert movie of all time, topping Justin Beiber’s “Never Say Neverand Michael Jackson’s “This is it, (aka Michael Jackson’s This is it)” by nearly double according to Deadline

So while many fans prefer to watch celebrity concerts in-person, watching the movie adaptations of the concert’s footage is just as good, with the benefits of it being way less expensive than the concert, access to behind the scenes, and the comfort of watching it in theaters.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Jenny Li at [email protected].

0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *