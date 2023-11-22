Review: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is a must-watch horror film [MUSE]

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is a popular horror game many kids grew up playing, myself included. So when I heard there was a “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie coming out, I was excited to watch it. The film follows the story of Mike Schmidt who is desperate for a job to keep custody of his little sister and ends up being a night security guard for a haunted family entertainment center known as “Freddy FazBear’s Pizza.” As the animatronic characters come to life, tensions rise and the storyline unravels into a jump-scare-filled horror film.

The movie was directed not only for superfans but also for those new to the world of “Five Nights at Freddy’s”. While there are references to the game that only superfans would understand, the overall plot of the film is very broad and allows for all knowledge levels to follow. There are added plot twists to keep even the superfans on the edge of their seats. The film dives into the dark history of animatronics and the mysterious disappearances that have occurred in the establishment over the years. While Mike is working, he feels like he is getting closer to finding his brother who was kidnapped when he was a child. The narrative of Mike’s life mixed in with the past of Freddy’s is balanced perfectly to create a compelling film.

This film is especially impressive as the animatronics were filmed with little to no CGI. Director Emma Tammi was committed to bringing the iconic animatronic characters to life without CGI. The animatronics are incredibly detailed and manage to evoke a sense of both nostalgia and terror. The decision to use practical effects adds a layer of authenticity to the horror and makes it feel like the storyline feels more real.

The pacing of the storyline is well balanced, as suspense is built throughout the movie. The movie starts out by introducing the characters to the creepy environment of “Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.” Suspense is built as the night progresses and leads up to a plot twist that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. The effort put into the animatronics and storyline is apparent as the movie is overall visually appealing to watch. The movie is worth the watch whether you are a superfan or have never heard of it before.

