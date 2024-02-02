Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]

  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, FEB. 2
  • THE WINTER FORMAL HAS BEEN RESECHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, FEB. 10 FROM 8 TO 10 P.M.
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Regalique, a gourmet food and wine boutique in Carmel, hosts a sampling of its international gourmet products, featuring a collection of chocolates, charcuterie, cheeses and beverages. Jexy Rowe, co-owner of Regalique, said, “We offer products from Europe, mostly Italy, France, and Spain, as well as from the U.S. with some local products from Indiana as well.
Quiz Bowl competitors stand together as a team during the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament on Jan. 13. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the team plans to compete in several more tournaments in the second semester. “I am very excited to see the enthusiasm of some of our new members to rapidly improve their game,” Pho said. “I and the Quiz Bowl leadership hope to use this drive to instill efficient, yet enjoyable study habits amongst our members as we move into the championship season.”
Korean American Student Association (KASA) members plays yutnori, a traditional Korean game played during Lunar New Year. Gina Kong, club president and sophomore, said, I thought that KASA was going to be a very interesting and unique idea that we could introduce to our entire school...It shows a lot about Korean culture, and as K-pop has become more and more popular, we have begun to see a greater interest in Korean Culture as well.
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Carmel fans cheer on the football team at a home Game. Sophomore Mysk Abedali said she loves the environment in the stands and to cheer for her favorite team.
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
Senior Max Winders play basketball on Jan. 27. Winders talks about how he decided to try out for the basketball team as a senior.
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]

Leying Yang
February 2, 2024
Review%3A+%E2%80%9CTurning+Red%E2%80%9D+is+a+run-of-the-mill+take+on+an+overdone+trope+%5BMUSE%5D

In recent years, increasing pressure has been placed on Hollywood studios to deliver more films from immigrant and minority perspectives. Although this has produced a myriad of nuanced movies that promote diversity and succeed in educating audiences, this call for diversity has led to an equal rise of cookie-cutter immigrant stories that are not only unoriginal but often feed dangerous, two-dimensional stereotypes about immigrant families. And unfortunately, “Turning Red” is no exception. 

“Turning Red ” follows 13-year-old Meilin Lee, a typical teenage girl, and her relationship with her stereotypical Chinese overbearing mother. Meilin is eager to earn her mother’s validation, earning straight A’s in school and following her rules to a T, often to the dismay of her friends. Soon, Meilin is faced with her family’s curse of transforming into a red panda when her emotions become overwhelming. However, rather than fixing it, Meilin and her friends exploit her newfound superpower to raise money for tickets to their favorite boy band. This soon begins to drive a rift between Meilin’s actual personality and the persona that she lives out to appease her mother’s expectations of her. The primary conflict of the story stems from Meilin’s choice between embracing her true self or abiding by the traditional values that her family has set in place for her. 

The aspect of this movie that I enjoyed the most was overwhelmingly the animation. “Turning Red” breaks free of the ongoing trend of hyperrealism and truly embraces its medium of cartoon animation. The characters’ movements and expressions are dynamic and often reminiscent of the style of emojis, which work especially well in the teenage setting of the movie. Chase scenes between Meilin and her mother are dramatized by the gravity-defying movement that fits in well with the supernatural elements of the plotline. In addition, the colors are vivid and imaginative, creating a more vibrant landscape and conveying the more mystical aspects of the movie. 

However, whereas the movie succeeds in style, it fails to do the same in terms of the story itself. Immediately, the first issue I noticed about “Turning Red” was the dialogue. The interactions between Meilin and her family often feel incredibly forced. The characters often say things that are downright unrealistic or unnecessary for the sole purpose of providing more context on Meilin’s culture. Buzzwords like “ancestors” somehow worm their way into every conversation between Meilin and her family, however, despite being dropped so frequently, they are never expanded upon, which feels like a cheap attempt to pretend to educate audiences about culture without providing any information at all. 

Furthermore, even when the characters do talk about their culture, they do so in a way that makes them sound more like a middle school presentation on a foreign country than an active participant in their culture. Ironically, in a movie that seeks to embrace cultural tradition, “Turning Red” manages to alienate Chinese culture even further. The movie focuses on traditional Chinese family values over other aspects of Chinese culture and portrays them as outlandish and inhumane, without ever providing insight into the benefits of these traditions. “Turning Red” villanizes familial responsibility, showcasing it as a threat to Meilin’s individualism. Her mother is portrayed first as a monster for her strict parenting style, and then upon Meilin’s discovery of her relationship with her mother, as a victim of generational trauma–the movie treats it as an utter impossibility that establishing these principles could have any possible merit. Although it is crucial to acknowledge the toxicity that can come about from traditional family values, “Turning Red” does so in a way that pays no respect to its cultural ties. 

In addition, “Turning Red” does a poor job of crafting memorable and unique characters. Each one of Meilin’s friends is defined by one or two traits–Miriam is a stereotypical tomboy, Priya is dark and edgy and Abby is the affectionate and loud comedic relief. They love Meilin and boy bands, and they support her through her curse. Although I would have liked to see more character development beyond those traits, it’s completely acceptable for minor characters, especially in a kids’ movie, to have basic personalities. However, the film’s true issue with characterization lies within its portrayal of Meilin’s family, the primary antagonists of the movie. The only thing we truly learn about Meilin’s father throughout the entire story is that he can cook. Save for the single conversation that Meilin has with him where he encourages her to follow her heart, the audience never sees much of his personality or his experience with the family curse. When accounting for the influence he has on Meilin’s life, he plays a disproportionately minimal role throughout the film. However, my primary issue with “Turning Red” is the representation of Meilin’s mother. She plays the role of a stereotypical tiger mom–overbearing and overprotective over Meilin and easily becomes a very dislikable character. Despite the justification behind her behavior, her unoriginal characterization confines her to an established stereotype that sweeps the depth behind her character under the rug. Her sudden redemption, when Meilin finds out about her own feelings of inadequacy, feels underdeveloped and out of context with the rest of the film and fails to provide a satisfying conclusion to the conflict at the end of the movie. 

Although I applaud “Turning Red” for its creative pursuits in style, its take on the themes of family and culture relies too heavily on established stereotypes and fails to provide a fresh outlook on these issues. 

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.

