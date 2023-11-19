Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

4
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

5
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

More in Games
Mini Crossword: November 18
Word Search: November 15

Wordle: November 19

Roman Gralak
November 19, 2023

Check out the November 19 Wordle! Attempt to guess the mystery word in six guesses or less. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.

0

Related Posts:

  • Wordle: November 9 Check out the November 9 Wordle! Attempt to guess the mystery word in six guesses or less. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
  • Wordle: November 14 Check out the November 14 Wordle! Attempt to guess the mystery word in six guesses or less. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
  • Word Search: November 15 Check out the November 15 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle. Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *