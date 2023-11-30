Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death

  • PINNACLE YEARBOOK SENIOR AD SUBMISSIONS DUE DEC. 8
  • NEXT LATE START IS DEC. 13
  • ASSESSMENTS & CULMINATING EXPERIENCES (ACE) WILL OCCUR FROM DEC. 18 TO DEC. 21
  • THE END OF THE SEMESTER IS DEC. 21
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Rising Above
Rising Above
Happy Hangul Day
Happy Hangul Day
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Junior Macie Barth checks out the Green Gift Shop information page on the CCPL website. The page contains information regarding timings, items being sold, and additional library services that are a part of the event. “I can’t wait to check out the library sale on second-hand books for the shop,” Barth said.
Carmel Clay Public Library to host Green Gift Shop on Nov. 30
Adam Miller, Lieutenant of Carmel Police Department and Commander of School Resource Unit, educates students about points of entry and exit at the school. Miller said informing students about ways to leave the school in case danger arises, is crucial in ensuring their safety.
SROs work to combat school intruders, warn against entering and leaving school premises without ID
The Coquettes strike their starting pose for their routine. Wolff said they have made a lot of progress through this season.
Coquettes to continue season with new coach
Mock Trial Sponsor Robert Browning holds the plaque of past Carmel victories at county in club room F102. “It’s great how we’ve been able to continue to win so many awards, these people are always so talented,” Browning said.
Mock Trial members continue to meet in separate teams to practice the case
Math teacher Mellissa Stringham leaves the crosswalk after directing traffic on Nov. 15. Laura Erli, Civil Engineering and Architecture teacher, said, I thought that they [RRFB] were a great idea.
Q&A with Laura Erli, Civil Engineering and Architecture teacher, about new Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB)
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Members of the Latin Student Alliance dance to traditional Hispanic music at one of their meetings. I love dancing to traditional music, and just being a part of my culture, and embracing it, Queijo said.
Hispanic students, Spanish teacher discuss maintaining connections to heritage, learning about culture
Students, coach weigh benefits, harms of gym addiction
Students, coach weigh benefits, harms of gym addiction
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete against North Central on Nov. 28
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
The women’s basketball team trains for game against Hamilton Southeastern on Nov. 24
Junior Rocky Li practices tennis on Nov. 11. Li said he would really enjoy going D2 or D3 to play tennis. (Submitted Photo: Rocky Li)
Athlete Spotlight: Rocky Li leads Mens tennis to State Final victory
Senior Arty Bryant (left) squares up against sophomore Lucas Brock (right) during a practice on Nov. 16 before the first meets of the season. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said duals help players hone in on their skills.
Carmel men’s wrestling prepares for upcoming meets
Opposing column: Chess shouldn’t be considered a sport, but an intellectual game
Opposing column: Chess shouldn’t be considered a sport, but an intellectual game
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
A henna artist works at Carmel Giving Hopes annual Diwali event on Nov. 19. Henna cost three dollars and all proceeds went to orphanages in India.
Diwali Photo Gallery
Brayden Trefethen speaks on his experience singing in the hallways
Brayden Trefethen speaks on his experience singing in the hallways
Legacy of Steve Irwin helps students, teacher learn about, connect with nature
Legacy of Steve Irwin helps students, teacher learn about, connect with nature
The “Puffs” cast performs in a dress rehearsal for the play on Nov. 8. The play is presented by the CHS Theatre and Film department. It was a parody of “Harry Potter,” the novel series. The show is sold out and will play from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11 in the Studio Theatre.
PUFFS Photo Gallery
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Sophomore Lilliana Cate works on ideas for her business, “Pink Lemon Boutique.” Cate worked on her business regularly at school on her computer and phone. Cate’s business can be found at @shoppinklemonboutique on Instagram and TikTok.
Students, teacher discuss experiences, benefits of student-owned small businesses
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
Senior Anabelle Yang holds her finished croissants. She said she enjoys baking French breads and pastries.
Q&A with senior Anabelle Yang, baking, exercising creativity, personality
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
Greg Gottlieb, CHS Champions Together member and senior, thanks his family during the 6th annual Mr. Carmel competition on March 11. The competition involved fifteen senior boys performing individual talents and a group dance. Gottlieb was named the 2022 Mr. Carmel by a panel of teachers from different CHS academic departments. The organization raised over $20,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.
March Litebox: Charity Champion
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: Five Nights at Freddys is a must-watch horror film [MUSE]
Review: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is a must-watch horror film [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: Five Nights at Freddys is a must-watch horror film [MUSE]
Review: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is a must-watch horror film [MUSE]
Crossword: November 27
Mini Crossword: November 26
Wordle: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 18
Word Search: November 15
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

3
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

4
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]

Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]

5
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]

Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]

Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death

Nora Mariano
November 30, 2023

In a 2022 interview with People, Matthew Perry explained why he decided to write his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Perry said, “I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people but it wouldn’t surprise anybody. That’s what I’m doing with writing this book. That’s why I wanted to do it.”

Perry is famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV series, “Friends” but as a person, he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and that part of his life influenced his decision to write a memoir and even open a sober living facility called “The Perry House” from 2013 to 2015.

Perry died at the age of 54 on Oct. 28 and his funeral took place on Nov. 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Fans of Perry mourn the loss of the “Friends” actor which raises the  broader question: what impacts do celebrities have on fans? How do people mourn and what are the impact of these celebrities after they are no longer with us? 

Junior Henry Joliet reflected on Perry’s acting career and its effect on viewers. 

“I think he was the driving character in that show just because of how omnipresent he was in the series and how crucial he was to the show and he developed his own brand of sarcasm,” he said. “That same brand of sarcasm has been used in my family for many years now and it’s one of my favorite parts of the show.”

Sandra Gardner, IB Psychology and Psychology teacher, shared a similar sentiment on Perry’s talent. 

She said, “He (was) so funny, and I don’t think people appreciate how hard it is to be that funny and to create comedy in such a way where you’re creating how other people are going to do comedy. And he always talked about Michael J. Fox being his idol and how he did comedy but (Perry) was also just very inventive with how he did it.”

On the other hand, junior Paulina Arana said Perry accomplished a lot for other people and should be remembered for that as well.

“I think also because he was a drug addict and he did eventually get sober and in his book he literally says that he just wants to be remembered not only from “Friends” but also from all the things he did to help other people. And I think that’s something really important (to note) that he tried his best to just become a better version of himself and then help other people do that as well,” she said.

On Nov. 3, The National Philanthropic Trust created the Matthew Perry Foundation in the late actor’s name to pay homage to his impact and continue his work to help other people struggling with addiction.

Laxumi Chandrakumar

For Arana, she said she found out about Perry’s death in the exact same way she found out that Queen Elizabeth ll died a year ago. She was at a birthday party and her friend received the news on her apple watch which Arana said was shocking in two ways. One, that the same situation happened twice, and two, that Perry died and it wasn’t just some celebrity from her parents’ time. 

She said, “I think it’s waking us up to the idea that now so many more celebrities we know are probably going to start dying. For me it was like, ‘Oh, there’s going to be a day where Taylor Swift dies or someone like that dies.’ It’s not (going to be) someone our parents know and love, it’s someone who we know and love.”

This trend will make grief for parasocial relationships a very real thing for younger generations but why do we feel grief for someone we never actually knew? Gardner attributes it to our need to create social connections. 

“I think it’s interesting because when you talk about parasocial relationships, you can have two sides to it. One, you’ve watched a show (so much) that you’ve become so invested in the characters that it’s almost like the character dies as well,” she said. “But, there’s also people that are out there that are alone, and TV is a social connection; as humans we are socially bonded, it’s a part of how we survive. Some people don’t have a social network so they (could be) reacting to the actor’s death because that was their social connection.”

Specifically in terms of how to grieve a celebrity you didn’t personally know, Arana said it’s a balance.

“I wouldn’t say you should be bawling your eyes out, depressed for days, I think that’s a little overboard especially if they weren’t in your life. But I think talking about it is a good way to grieve, I think something inappropriate is laughing about it or making jokes about it, that can be a little overboard too.”

Looking towards the future, Gardner said social media could have an impact on reactions to celebrity death. 

“The human experience with death is common, our ability to process that is the same no matter what generation you’re in. I do think with social media, there’s more availability to celebrities and what they do because not only do you see them in a movie or on TV but they’re also on Instagram,” she said. “So I think (people might) have more of a connection with celebrities and maybe that will create a different response to a certain celebrity dying.

“I think that’s necessary in terms of being able to process grief in the right way (even though) it might be more intense because they have that (additional) social connection through social media. But I don’t think that’s a bad thing, kids in your generation need to have some challenges and resistance in order to be resilient,” Gardner said.

Jenna Hoffeditz
0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *