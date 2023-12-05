Q&A with students over Holiday Spectacular

Kate Ronco, New Edition Member and Junior

What is your favorite memory of being in Holiday Spectacular?

I think just the time with the choir in between the numbers. We’re all in a big room together and we just kind of hang out and just have a fun time getting to know each other, catching up on things.

What is your favorite part about being in choir?

The community it builds. I really love my choir this year, and I look forward to going to it every day. It is just such a fun way to make music and experience things together.

What is your favorite song you are performing this year and why?

“Light It Up” is our upbeat show choir number, and [the song] has some really fun dancing. We have a partner dance this year, which is really fun to do, and I’m really excited about it.

What would you tell people who have never been to a Holiday Spectacular performance before?

It’s really incredible, [and] there’s so much work that goes into it. Each and every choir have a bunch of songs and a bunch of costumes, and it’s just such a fun thing to come see.

What is your favorite costume?

My favorite costume is the long red dresses; we’ve used them a couple of times over the past couple of years. The fabric is really smooth and [the dresses] are just super comfortable.

What is your role in New Edition?

I am the president of New Edition. I help organize activities outside of school and I’m in charge of the group.

Drew Boyce, Ambassadors member and Sophomore

What is your favorite memory of being in Holiday Spectacular?

My favorite Spec memory is going on stage for the first time freshman year and hearing the sold-out crowd cheer us on.

What is your favorite part about being in choir?

My favorite part about being in choir is the support we have for one another and how we’re always working to make each other better.

What is your favorite song you are performing this year and why?

My favorite song we’re performing this year is “Let Christmas Shine” because I love the partner dancing and how all of the choirs join in at the end.

What would you tell people who have never been to a Holiday Spectacular performance before?

I would tell people that Holiday Spec is truly a holiday experience like no other.

What’s your favorite costume?

My favorite costume is the tuxedo that we are wearing for one of our ballads,“Stars,” because it really stands out to the audience.

What is your role in Ambassadors?

My role in Ambassadors this year is not only to perform at my best, but to keep the guys motivated and excited as we work towards perfecting each number together.

Sophie Pettee, Freshman and Expressions member

What is your favorite memory of being in Holiday Spectacular?

My favorite memory of Holiday Spec is being able to see all of the different groups perform and do what they’re best at. Since everyone is so incredibly talented, [they all] impress me.

What is your favorite part about being in choir?

My favorite part of choir is everything I get to learn from it all because it’s fun and helps improve my skills.

What is your favorite song you are performing this year and why?

My favorite song is definitely “Silent Night” with every choir together. I’ve been going to Spec since I was little and my appreciation for music always came from songs like this. I’m so incredibly thankful that I grew up watching it, and now I can be a part of it.

What would you tell people who have never been to a Holiday Spectacular performance before?

Buckle up. It’s everything from dancing and laughing, to getting chills and watery eyes. The talent in this program is unbelievable.

What’s your favorite costume?

My favorite costume is my off-the-shoulder, green, white and twirly dress for “Christmas Tree Farm” because it makes me feel like a mint.

What is your role in Expressions?

My role in Expressions is the same as everyone else, which is to have amazing energy, pay attention, help others in class and have so much fun. The class has not had one dull moment this year, and if you don’t have fun this class isn’t for you. It’s very important to give lots of energy to others because it can help the rest of the choir become so much better.