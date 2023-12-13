Review: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie accurately captures the essence of the real show because of the fans [MUSE]

After going to see Taylor Swift in concert in May of this year, I was blown away by the magical feeling Swift was able to provide to every person in the whole stadium. I had been looking forward to the concert for a long time after overcoming the Ticketmaster fiasco, and it was everything I expected and more, even after having watched the whole thing before through a grainy TikTok livestream.

I was thrilled when the Eras Tour Movie was announced, although I did have my doubts about how well the tour would adapt to film–after all, there are so many feelings that just can’t be translated to the screen like the cold breeze I remember coming through Soldier Field during All Too Well and the shocked look I shared with my sister when I realized what surprise songs she was playing that night.

However, when I watched the film, I was pleasantly surprised to find that many of the feelings I thought would be missing in the movie were actually present. The excitement from Swift’s fans was palpable in the theater, and many danced and sang along to the songs. Friendship bracelets were exchanged and many people’s concert outfits seemed to be making a reappearance. All in all, the environment of the concert was captured well by Swift’s fans alone.

Of course, the movie is good as well. The high-quality film and well-shot songs, particularly The Man and The Last Great American Dynasty translated very well to film. Watching them for the second time, I was able to pick up on so many more details that I wasn’t able to the first time. So much happens with the background dancers in each song, and it was much easier to follow them in the film than at the show. In The Last Great American Dynasty especially, the dancers seem to play out a story that is easier to follow on the big screen.

One thing I was disappointed about was Swift’s choice to cut songs like The Archer, Cardigan, and Wildest Dreams. I remember all three songs well from my show and was very confused about why they didn’t make it into the film. All three are fan favorites with wonderful performances, and it isn’t as if fans didn’t want them in the final cut.

Despite that, overall the film was wonderful and the environment fans create around it is unparalleled by any other fanbase. It’s certainly worth seeing, if not for Swift’s incredible vocals than for the fun atmosphere her fans provide.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.