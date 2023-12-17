HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Opposing column: Chess, while not a conventional sport, is a sport nonetheless While chess does not require running around a field, rink or court and is largely played while sitting, it is still very much a sport. According to the Cambridge dictionary, a “sport” is “a game, competition, or activity needing physical…

Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange Carmel has established a new sister city partnership with the city of Seiffen, Germany. Seiffen is Carmel’s seventh sister city, and the partnership was made official in early November. German teacher Angelika Becker said the reason the sister city partnership…