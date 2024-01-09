Word Search: January 9

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school
Carmel Clay Schools to continue progress on Greyhound Activity Center construction
Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]
Ancestry.com's 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Check out the January 9 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle. Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
