In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing

Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.s
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Releasing new television series offer more material to enjoy
January 2024 Interactive News Briefs
The Palladium adds a new Palladiscope experience, The Towering Nutcracker, which is displayed from Nov. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. This experience was showcased as a magical backdrop to the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green.
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange
Greta Griffin (left), HSTNG secretary and junior, Cocoa Kubo (middle), HSTNG president and junior, and Arya Patel (right), HSTNG treasurer and junior, look over their presentation for the club meeting on Dec. 14. Kubo said, I decided to start the club because I’m really interested in things like true crime as well as just advocating for my community.
Club Spotlight: Help Save the Next Girl
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.
Sophomore Arjun Yadav (left) and Spanish teacher Margaret Edwards (right) have a conversation about their plans over winter break in Spanish on Dec. 12. Yadav said, “Students could take more foreign language classes, utilize language learning apps, go to some of the clubs that CHS offers, or even watch shows from other countries that are linguistically different than here.”
Anderson Kopp, swimmer and junior, swims in the meet against North Central. Coach Burchill said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Sophomore Tiffany Gao skates competitively at several different competitions. Gao said, I do love competing because you get to express yourself through your music and choreography. (Submitted Photo: Tiffany Gao)
Ice skating is superior due to its inclusive, serene nature [opinion]
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Review: Greys Anatomy is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: Tate McRae’s sophomore album “THINK LATER” shows modest improvement, doesn’t display musical identity [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Crossword: January 19
Word Search: January 18
Wordle: January 12
Mini Crossword: January 10
Word Search: January 9
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. "Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it's so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality," Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities
Ashley Williams, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, educates students about Finstas and Instagram safety. Williams said informing students about the risks associated with social media platforms can help them make better decisions regarding their usage.
SROs promote social media safety, caution students about cyberbullying
Word Search: January 9
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing

Avani Gupta
January 19, 2024
Senior+Roohi+Sanka+researches+for+her+class+project+for+her+PLTW%3A+Medical+Interventions+class+on+Jan.+10%2C+2024.+Many+students+who+want+to+go+into+pharmacy+and+nursing+careers+take+this+class+to+fulfill+their+prerequisites.+%0A
Jasmine Zhang
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.

According to IU School of Medicine, in 2021, there are approximately 81,911 registered nurses in Indiana. Lydia Roberts, a student in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program and junior, said she wants to be one of them in the future. 

“For me personally, I was always kind of interested in the nursing field but I haven’t taken any of the medical classes, and so I wanted to find a way for me to get exposure to nursing and the health sciences without just committing to it as a major in college,” Roberts said. “(CNA) helps in deciding if I want to stay in this career as I am spending three hours every two days on this for a year, so it gives me the experience without fully committing to it, and I am getting college credit without paying for it, which is really nice.” 

Roberts has been taking the CNA training class, which is taught in three parts, which are A/P, Medical Terminology and CNA preparation. Daily tasks of this class include oral care, bed baths, giving showers, shaving, combing hair and dressing the resident. This class includes a lot of book work and hands-on material and the class schedule is one and a half hours each day for a whole year. If a student takes the CNA program, they will also receive a dual-credit from Ivy Tech for medical terminology. 

Roberts said, “Sometimes we will do anatomy first, then we will move into the general CNA stuff. It just kind of bounces around everywhere, and in my experience, it’s a lot more hands-on because we have hospital beds and mannequins, we are either practicing on those mannequins or on our other classmates. So there isn’t a lot of stability on what you can do throughout the day. No two days are ever the same.” 

Arielle Fotso

Kelly Sipkema, certified nurse and CNA teacher, has been a nurse for 14 years and started teaching this program in 2020. Students at this school used to attend a career center to obtain their CNA until CHS decided to move the CNA program in house three years ago. 

Sipkema said via email, “The (thing I like most) about the class is watching the students grow from the classroom setting, to the clinical setting. The students have to complete five to eight hour days at a skilled facility at Copper Trace in Westfield. This is where they put their studies from the classroom into action and actually take care of resident’s hands. Healthcare is so short right now of great healthcare workers, so if I can teach students and help them be successful in the classroom and clinical setting, then it’s a win-win for both the high school and the healthcare field.” 

During this program, according to Sipkema, students are also required to go to senior centers near central Indiana and as well as some IU hospitals where they will do their clinical rotations and get to help other certified nurses. 

Roberts said, “I wasn’t sure if this was something I actually wanted to do based on the class, but going into the clinical (places) and actually being able to work in the environment as teens and getting that hands-on experience, where they treat you like you know what you are doing. It was really cool to experience that and not just be watching some else do it like a shadow experience.”

Aryanna Wright, a nursing capstone student and senior, talked about her experience when doing her clinical experience. 

“I go into a hospital and work as a suited CNA there, so I am kind of under the other CNAs and just help with the workload they have,” she said. “I take vitals of the patients, or if the patient needs me to grab anything I would go do that, also if the nurses need help with certain procedures I would help them with that too. When I walk in (the clinic) and I have my scrubs on and I am just helping people, it just shows that this is what I meant to do.”

Similarly, Roberts said she also had treasured memories from her to me as a nursing capstone student.

“My very first time on a clinical, I was on a specific unit and its just been the unit I keep on going back to, because of this old lady I saw with Alzeheimers recognize me when I haven’t seen her after two weeks is just so special to me because there are people that don’t have very many relationships or people that are consistent in (the residents) lives but the fact that they can remember me and them being appreciative of what you are doing and it was just really cool,” she said.

All three had different reasons for wanting to go into the medical field.

“I had a lot of health problems as a kid,” Wright said, “So I would be in the hospital for pretty much my whole childhood and seeing the nurses going above and beyond for me and make me comfortable, and me feeling like I remember them 10 years later and I want to make that impact on people. So just being able to give (the same feeling) to other people I feel like would be a good contribution.” 

On the other hand, Sipkema said, “I actually never wanted to be a nurse. I always wanted to be a second grade teacher. When I was in high school, I shadowed a second grade teacher and didn’t really care for that young of an age. So, I decided to pursue nursing. I worked as an activity assistant all through high school and then became a CNA myself when I graduated high school while I was attending nursing school. I then got my license for nursing and later in my career found myself teaching.”

“My mom has been a nurse for 40 years,” she added. “ My brother and I learned at a young age to take care of residents when her staff would be short. I just took after her passion to help people which led me to nursing.”

As for Roberts, she said her grandmother had dementia and she and her mom were the caregivers for her throughout that whole process. 

 “She passed away, but I didn’t really realize that the experience with her and being able to understand and know personally of what someone may be going through, really helped me relate to the (residents) I didn’t have personal connections with, but because I had someone close to me go through it, I understand what it’s like,” Roberts said. “But just developing relationships and being genuinely excited to wake up at 5 in the morning and drive all the way to the place, it was just something that made me realize this is what I wanted to do.” 

Most students who are taking the course are preparing for the Certified Nursing Assistant Indiana State exam which has both a written and skills competency test. The written test has 100-multiple choice questions.  The individual must obtain an 80% to pass. The skills competency test consists of demonstration of hand hygiene and four additional skills that are randomly chosen. Individuals have three attempts to pass the written and skills test. Upon successful completion of both the written and skills portions the individual becomes a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) and is entered in the Indiana Nurse Aide Registry.

Roberts said, “Our head teacher, Nurse Kelly, makes us treat others in the class as coworkers because our mentality is that we are all working towards the same goal, we are being treated as professionals, we are working towards getting the CNA certification, that pushes us into the special field, so obviously we have times where we are laughing and joking and it’s not all serious, but we do have some moments where we have to pretty serious because the state test is something that’s very strict.”

Sipkema said she would recommend this program to students who want to work in the healthcare field. 

 “Most colleges, not all, are now requiring the student to obtain their CNA before they will be admitted into Nursing School and or PA school/Medical School,” she said. “It’s very important that they enroll in this class. Plus it’s free to the student, so why not obtain the certification. At the end of the year of this program, students take the certification exam with Ivy Tech to obtain their CNA license. Students once certified will make $18 to $25 an hour working in healthcare. For juniors, at the end of the program they can sign up for the senior year to take the capstone with a work based/learning coordinator that will allow the student to do an internship with the local hospitals their senior year. Which looks awesome on their resume and great experience in general.”

Wright said she knows she’s in the right place.

She said, “I feel like being able to talk to people and patients, and being able to see actual nurses there motivates me, because that’s how I know what I want to be and tells me that I want to be there.

