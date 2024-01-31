Vision boards, manifestation help achieve goals

At the beginning of the year, many people make vision boards so that they can “manifest” whatever they want into their lives. This works, but it doesn’t just work from some random magic that will make all your wishes come true. According to Paradigm, ”Our brains rely heavily on our subconscious minds to process, filter, and sort incoming information.” This helps prove why I believe vision boards work: If you really put thought into it, it’ll work because whenever you make something like a board or a list of your goals, and you set it somewhere where you walk by every day or see it every day, it will help you achieve your goal.

This is because whenever you would see your board, it would be in the back of your mind subconsciously, like how in the article, neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart states, “Looking at images on a vision board primes the brain to grasp opportunities that may otherwise gone unnoticed. That’s because the brain has a process called ‘value-tagging’ which imprints important things onto your subconscious and filters out unnecessary information.” With the brain thinking about this subconsciously, it could actually make you think about it consciously, which could give you motivation to go do this thing that you planned on at the beginning of the year.

Comparing this to someone who doesn’t make a vision board, they are less likely to look and think about their goals, which means they put very little effort into it, which would likely mean they are going to not put much effort into their everyday life to hit their goals, while whoever does make that effort will be more likely to hit their goals.

Overall manifesting your vision boards will work, or at least make your goals more likely to be achieved. Because of how your brain will think about these goals on a daily basis, that will make you more likely to achieve these goals compared to someone who does not make any sort of list of goals or vision board.

