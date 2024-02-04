Q&A with “Little Women” performers on the play storyline and their characters

  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, FEB. 2
Voices for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Pro-Israel students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.com’s 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Vision boards, manifestation help achieve goals
Indiana House Bill 1035 strives for mediocrity across Indiana schools
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Science Olympiad prepares for upcoming competitions, compete UChicago Invitational Feb. 4
Regalique, a gourmet food and wine boutique in Carmel, hosts a sampling of its international gourmet products, featuring a collection of chocolates, charcuterie, cheeses and beverages. Jexy Rowe, co-owner of Regalique, said, “We offer products from Europe, mostly Italy, France, and Spain, as well as from the U.S. with some local products from Indiana as well.
Q&A with Jasper Zhu, Congressional App Challenge winner and sophomore
Quiz Bowl competitors stand together as a team during the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament on Jan. 13. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the team plans to compete in several more tournaments in the second semester. “I am very excited to see the enthusiasm of some of our new members to rapidly improve their game,” Pho said. “I and the Quiz Bowl leadership hope to use this drive to instill efficient, yet enjoyable study habits amongst our members as we move into the championship season.”
Korean American Student Association (KASA) members plays yutnori, a traditional Korean game played during Lunar New Year. Gina Kong, club president and sophomore, said, I thought that KASA was going to be a very interesting and unique idea that we could introduce to our entire school...It shows a lot about Korean culture, and as K-pop has become more and more popular, we have begun to see a greater interest in Korean Culture as well.
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
The Coquettes practice on in the main cafeteria on Jan 26. Liviya Sharp, Coquette dancer and junior, said, I feel like (the goal) of every sport is to practice and get good at something and then you showcase it somehow whether its playing in a game or presenting it to an audience. I consider it a sport for that reason.
Students share their favorite Indiana basketball teams
Sports fans discuss highs, lows when rooting for teams
Women’s basketball team prepares for Sectional against Fishers on Jan. 30
Athlete Spotlight: Senior Max Winders makes varsity his first year in basketball
Q&A with “Little Women” performers on the play storyline and their characters
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Students, teacher discuss Noah Kahan’s abrupt rise to fame and Grammy nomination
As the anniversary of Pride and Prejudice occurs, students, librarians compare the portrayal of sisterly relationships in media to their real life counterparts
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Christmas memory and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?
Humans of CHS: Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: Witch Hat Atelier is a masterpiece in art and world-building, but the story has only begun [MUSE]
Review: “Saltburn” is a tantalizing portrayal of obsession in the most disturbing yet memorable way [MUSE]
Review: “Home Alone” is a year-round action movie [MUSE]
Review: “Love Actually” is messy and hard to follow at times, but its message and charm make it a timeless holiday classic [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: January 31
Word Search: January 29
Wordle: January 24
Mini Crossword: January 23
Word Search: January 22
Laxumi Chandrakumar
February 4, 2024
Seniors+Teddy+Rayhill+%28left%29+and+Juliet+Malherbe+%28right%29+play+Theodore+Laurie+Laurence+and+Jo+March+in+Little+Women+on+Jan.+31.+The+show+was+performed+in+the+Studio+Theatre+and+included+four+showings+from+Feb.+1+to+Feb.+3.
Grace Guo
Seniors Teddy Rayhill (left) and Juliet Malherbe (right) play Theodore “Laurie” Laurence and Jo March in “Little Women” on Jan. 31. The show was performed in the Studio Theatre and included four showings from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3.

Senior Juliet Malerhbe

Plays: Jo March

Why do you think it was important to show “Little Women”?

It’s really just a story about family, a story about womanhood and girlhood and just growing up. It’s a really good reminder that it’s ok to have differences, that it’s ok to be different within a family

 and to embrace those differences as well. It’s important to know that this is a story that a lot of people can relate to and also a story a lot of people know, so it’s kind of nice to see a little hint of nostalgia on stage.

What has been your favorite part about playing your character?

Jo March is a tackle. She’s insanely boisterous and boyish, it’s spread all throughout the play. This playwright specifically decided to embrace the boyishness that Jo has. I’ve been told I’m a naturally graceful person and I’ll cross my legs, but I have to remember that she wouldn’t do that. So trying to embrace the points of her that are more physical and more friendly and youthful and trying to portray the 14-year-old Civil War era girl spirit is really fun.

Senior Srivaishnavi “Vaishu” Majji

Plays: Aunt March

Why do you think it was important to show “Little Women”?

It’s a story about hardships and family and togetherness, and I feel like there’s at least one character in the play that everyone can relate to. (It’s relatable in) the way they go through hardships, and they fight but they still love each other, just like a real family and I think that’s really nice.

What has been your favorite part about playing your character?

Aunt March is a character. I would like to say I love her, but there’s a lot of scenes where she is just a grouchy old lady and I feel I’ve embraced that part of myself, and also her costume is amazing. (I also enjoy) just overall being together with the cast, because it’s a smaller cast, we’ve all grown really close and it’s like a tiny little community.

Laxumi Chandrakumar

Junior Jack Kennedy

Plays: John Brooke

Why do you think it was important to show “Little Women”?

I think it’s a really good story that needs to be retold. I’m not going to say a modern retelling, but it is very well written to show the different (aspects) of femininity and it brings (the play) into the modern day through the role of women.

What has been your favorite part about playing your character?

I’ve kind of had a lot of fun with everything. I’ve gotten really close with Anna Wagner who plays Meg because we get married, and so we’ve gotten really close. And I think the best part is getting really close with everyone in the show.

