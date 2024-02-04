Q&A with “Little Women” performers on the play storyline and their characters

Senior Juliet Malerhbe

Plays: Jo March

Why do you think it was important to show “Little Women”?

It’s really just a story about family, a story about womanhood and girlhood and just growing up. It’s a really good reminder that it’s ok to have differences, that it’s ok to be different within a family

and to embrace those differences as well. It’s important to know that this is a story that a lot of people can relate to and also a story a lot of people know, so it’s kind of nice to see a little hint of nostalgia on stage.

What has been your favorite part about playing your character?

Jo March is a tackle. She’s insanely boisterous and boyish, it’s spread all throughout the play. This playwright specifically decided to embrace the boyishness that Jo has. I’ve been told I’m a naturally graceful person and I’ll cross my legs, but I have to remember that she wouldn’t do that. So trying to embrace the points of her that are more physical and more friendly and youthful and trying to portray the 14-year-old Civil War era girl spirit is really fun.

Senior Srivaishnavi “Vaishu” Majji

Plays: Aunt March

Why do you think it was important to show “Little Women”?

It’s a story about hardships and family and togetherness, and I feel like there’s at least one character in the play that everyone can relate to. (It’s relatable in) the way they go through hardships, and they fight but they still love each other, just like a real family and I think that’s really nice.

What has been your favorite part about playing your character?

Aunt March is a character. I would like to say I love her, but there’s a lot of scenes where she is just a grouchy old lady and I feel I’ve embraced that part of myself, and also her costume is amazing. (I also enjoy) just overall being together with the cast, because it’s a smaller cast, we’ve all grown really close and it’s like a tiny little community.

Junior Jack Kennedy

Plays: John Brooke

Why do you think it was important to show “Little Women”?

I think it’s a really good story that needs to be retold. I’m not going to say a modern retelling, but it is very well written to show the different (aspects) of femininity and it brings (the play) into the modern day through the role of women.

What has been your favorite part about playing your character?

I’ve kind of had a lot of fun with everything. I’ve gotten really close with Anna Wagner who plays Meg because we get married, and so we’ve gotten really close. And I think the best part is getting really close with everyone in the show.