Basecamp 29:11 invites students to connect with others through their religion

According to Micah Wilson, Basecamp 29:11 founder and sponsor, the club meets in room F111 on Thursday mornings from 8:15 to 9, with additional bible study and other activities outside of school. Wilson founded Basecamp 29:11 in 2022 with his wife as a way to help students discover themselves and prepare for their futures. The club aims to connect students through religion and encourage them to succeed in their life goals.

Wilson said, “(Basecamp 29:11) is for everybody, it’s not necessarily tied to one church. We’re faith based and just believe in encouraging and building up and preparing high school students for their life.”

Jack Henney, club member and senior, said he’s been with the organization since the beginning, and has met many students through the club.

Henney said, “Micah was my former YoungLife leader and then he formed Basecamp and I followed him to that, and I’ve been here since. He’s such a good guy… and he’s kind of been like a father figure to me. (This club) is a good time and anyone is welcome.”

CHS club sponsor Stacie Fowler defers all club decisions to Wilson and student club members. By Mady Kiser