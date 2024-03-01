Wordle: March 1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?
Students, teacher discuss Noah Kahan's abrupt rise to fame and Grammy nomination
Check out the March 1 Wordle! Attempt to guess the mystery word in six guesses or less. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
