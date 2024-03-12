Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]

It is hard to describe the act of loving someone unconditionally, knowing that it will never work out in your favor. A perfect example of “right person and the wrong time,” can be encapsulated within the novel “Normal People” by Irish author Sally Rooney. Many individuals have controversial views on this book, and whether or not the ending is “correct,” or “how it should have happened,” but I differ in this opinion. I feel that the way Connell and Marianne’s relationship ended is more accurate to life than a stereotypical happy ending.

I have read this book two times, and each time was at the most perfect time I could have read it. Relating to Marianne’s high school self in several ways allowed me to get a deeper connection to the book. We all have been there feeling like we do not fit into the group we’re supposed to be in, or even feeling as if no one will care for us in the ways we see others care. Some may say that Marianne was being dramatic, but honestly, I think that she was relatable and the perfect touch to this novel.

Once she formally meets Connell and they start hanging out more, their friendship blossoms. They do have several hiccups along the way, and become more friends than lovers for quite some time, but they do finally come around. Once into their adult years, more hardships of life are thrown at them which they have to conquer, while also respecting each other’s own goals.

The book also touches on an important topic, abuse. Marianne opens up to Connell about her brother abusing her in several different ways, and the novel even shows her being in an abusive relationship afraid to exit it. Around 1 in 4 women experience abuse in a relationship, according to National Statistics. Marianne preserves with the help of Connell, and she is shown to be happy again.

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney is one of the best romance books to read, especially if you are facing new changes in your life, and unsure what will happen to the people you care about. It teaches you that things will work out as they should, even if you have to let something go in the process.

