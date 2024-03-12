Q&A with students in Evening of Show Choir about upcoming performances

Junior and Ambassadors member Thea Bendaly

What is the Evening of show choir?

For people who don’t know, the Evening of Show Choir is the four show choirs which include Ambassadors, Accents, New Edition and Allegro, all performing their sets which they took to competition for the last couple of months.

How are you preparing for the performance?

For Ambassadors at least, we do not have any more outside rehearsals so all of our preparation is happening in class and our dress rehearsal this Wednesday. It just consists of running the whole show and fixing what needs fixing.

What is your favorite number from it?

Personally, my favorite number to perform is our [Ambassadors] fourth number. Just because the dresses are so fun to dance in and the number is just so high energy with the dancing and the singing, it is just crazy.

What do you have to say to the people who are going to watch the show?

If you are a teacher or student you get to go for free on Wednesday to our dress rehearsal, which I promise will be amazing just like the real thing there will be lighting, costumes and whatnot. If you are going to get there early, sit fill up real quick.

Sohpomore and New Edition member Kevin Tran

How are you preparing for performance?

During the competition season, all of the choirs have put in many hours of hard work and effort to perfect these numbers. We have been preparing for comp season for a while now, so showing it is kind of like second nature.

What is your favorite number from it?

One of my favorite sets definitely is our opener Pinball Wizard because I feel like it is our [New edition] most developed song when it comes to vocally and just as a performance in general.

What do you have to say to the people who are going to watch the show?

Everyone who is going is in for a treat this Thursday or Wednesday if you are a student/teacher. All the choirs who are performing have worked really hard and it will definitely be worth it.