Students, teachers share plans for the total solar eclipse on April 8, reasons for excitement surrounding the event

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass through Carmel around 3 p.m., the last total solar eclipse to pass through the continental United States until 2044. Many students at this school said they are looking forward to the eclipse, and for senior Gabby Aitken, the solar eclipse is an exciting event.

Aitken said via email, “My boyfriend really loves space, so I’m hoping to watch the eclipse with him.”

Aitken is not alone in her excitement about the eclipse. According to Inside Indiana’s Business, approximately one million people will visit the Indianapolis metropolitan area to see the solar eclipse this April.

Keith Turner, Carmel Clay Schools’ planetarium director and adjunct professor at Indiana University Kokomo, said the influx of people into the Indianapolis area will likely cause traffic issues for Carmel residents. Turner has been working with Carmel on planning for the eclipse since early 2023 and is helping city leaders prepare for traffic issues related to the event.

Turner said, “I’ve been sharing experiences that I’ve had (with solar eclipses). In 2017, I went to totality in Kentucky, and there was a town called Hopkinsville, about the size of Noblesville, and in that county, people chose to go there because it was the longest period of totality. That whole county had about a million extra people show up. From Carmel to Hopkinsville, it’s about a five-hour drive. We observed the eclipse, and we left about an hour and a half after the eclipse was over. It took us 14 hours to get back to Carmel.”

Turner said Carmel is working to relieve these traffic issues related to the eclipse, and leaders are also planning viewing events, including one at Carter Green. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8, attendees can view the eclipse at Carter Green with food and drinks from various vendors, live music and educational information about the solar eclipse.

Jenna Khasawneh, senior and astronomy enthusiast, said she plans to watch the eclipse with friends because she believes viewing the eclipse is important.

Khasawneh said, “I do think (watching the solar eclipse) is important because it is like a reminder that there is so much happening around the Earth.”

Like Khasawneh, Aitken also believes it is important for people to watch the solar eclipse.

Aitken said, “A solar eclipse is such a rare event that really showcases the beauty of the universe. While people may have differing opinions on higher powers and the creation of the universe, we’re all brought together by our appreciation for the event. It’s a cool experience worth being educated about and appreciating.”