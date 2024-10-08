Greyhound Connections members, leadership prepare to participate in fundraiser

The Care to Share fundraiser is set to begin in late October and will end around Thanksgiving break. Greyhound Connections is a big part of this fundraiser. Junior Cora Shea, co-president of Greyhound Connections, said they have participated in this fundraiser every year.

“We don’t have a major Greyhound Connections event coming up, but we do traditionally participate a lot in the fundraiser Care to Share,” Shea said. “The funds go to helping families in need in the community with Christmas presents.”

Senior Erin Suhy, co-president of Greyhound Connections, said the fundraiser aligns with the goal of Greyhound Connections.

“Each year we consistently strive to help as many students that we possibly can,” Suhy said. “For example, this year, we are continuing our tradition of participating in Care to Share. We have exceeded our fundraising goal for many years in the past, and I know we can do the same this year.”

Junior Evelina Rubchinsky, member of Greyhound Connections, said participation in the fundraiser isn’t just limited to Greyhound Connections.

“Care to Share is a competition to see who can raise the most money to buy holiday gifts for low-income families,” Rubchinsky said. “Any SSRT can participate and set a fundraising goal, which is super nice because it allows everyone to help raise money.”

Rubchinsky said she encourages SSRTs to participate.

She said, “It goes to a great cause and the competition makes it fun, so you can do a good deed while having fun.”