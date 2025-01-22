Nature determines an organism’s characteristics more than the nurturing it receives

The question of nature versus nurture is regularly debated by the scientific community and although there is no definite conclusion, scientists widely agree both factors determine and organism’s behavior and characteristics.

It is erroneous to dismiss the influence of the environment entirely; rather it is more accurate to argue nature provides the foundation upon which behaviors are built, and the environment only modifies or shapes this genetic blueprint to a certain extent. Biological predispositions, driven by evolutionary forces, govern many of an organism’s fundamental traits, from physical characteristics to tendencies in behavior, intelligence and temperament. While environmental factors can influence the expression of these traits, it is the genetic architecture that sets the potential, often leading to outcomes that align closely with inherited biological patterns.

According to the well known Minnesota Twins Study, which followed identical twins raised apart, it found that even when separated at birth and raised in different environments, these twins often exhibited strikingly similar traits, such as IQ levels, personality and even preferences. This finding suggests nature plays a more significant role in determining an organism’s behavior. Since identical twins share nearly 100% of their DNA, the study shows their genomic similarities significantly outweighed the differences in their upbringings.

It’s not just an isolated example, either. When you look at other studies, they all seem to point to the same conclusion: our genes have a major influence on the core of who we are. Whether it’s intelligence, the likelihood of developing certain health conditions, or even personality traits like extroversion or anxiety, genetics seems to play a far more significant role than many people realize. Of course, the environment does matter—it can certainly fine-tune things—but it doesn’t seem to alter the fundamental traits we’re born with as much as we might think.

If you look at the evolutionary perspective, it makes sense. Over thousands of years, genetic traits that increased our chances of survival and reproduction have been passed down. These inherited traits, like cognitive abilities or social behaviors, have been honed over time to ensure we thrive in our environments. The more scientists study and learn more about the topic, the clearer it becomes that nature isn’t just a starting point; it’s a force that continually shapes who we are.