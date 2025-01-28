Senate to host their annual Winter Formal

Student body president Sophie Parker says the Senate will host its annual Winter Formal event on Jan. 31.

“(Winter Formal) is on Jan. 31, in the Fieldhouse, after the Ben Davis basketball game so (it’s from) 9 to 11 p.m. and the students should bring (some) cash for club booths and raffles,” Parker said.

Tickets cost $8 and can be bought on GoFan from this link.

“It’s kind of like Homecoming,” Parker said. “But I would argue better because it is planned by students, for students, and we have more activities like spike ball, raffles and club booths.”

Winter Formal also provides a chance for clubs to get outreach as well.

Parker said. “The only qualification is to be a registered club at CHS and have a good activity or product for students to purchase. (Clubs) can sign up through the link in Senate’s Instagram.”

There is also a Winter Formal court in which students can nominate their friends or themselves to be on the court. Applications have ended but students can vote live out of the top three finalists at Winter Formal.

Parker said, “As of right now, we are planning out the layout of the Fieldhouse with decorations and all activities, recruiting club booths and raffles and selling tickets.”

Events such as the Winter Formal are mainly student-organized, with Parker leading the preparations and assignments.

Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said, “This is student government so the students are only going to gain experience if they’re the ones who are doing the work but I am there to watch and guide and give feedback but our student body president has the main leadership role.”

Students who attend will enjoy a variety of activities and games at Winter Formal.

“There is such a variety of activities that makes it way more fun than other school dances,” Parker said. “And it is just another opportunity to dress up and have fun with friends in (the) winter. I feel like there aren’t that many school activities or things to do with friends this month so this is definitely a great opportunity for a Friday night.”

@carmel.senate January 31st in the chs fieldhouse, it will be the best night of your life! Formal attire encouraged but not mandatory, come straight after the Ben Davis game! ♬ afilmbykirk – ꫂ ၴႅၴ @carmel.senate on TikTok