A.C.T to compete in WRAL Division Tournament on Feb. 9

A.C.T. coach John Shearin sits at his desk, looking at his computer, with the team’s trophy on display next to him. He said he thinks the team is playing very well this season, and is saddened that some of his top players are seniors and will no longer be on the team next year.





On Feb. 9, the CHS Academic Competition Team (A.C.T.) will play in the White River Academic League (WRAL) Division Tournament, taking place at CHS. According to A.C.T. coach John Shearin, the CHS team placed first in its division this year during the WRAL season. The other high schools participating are Harrison, Anderson and Center Grove.

The team is coming off of recently placing 4th overall in the entire WRAL tournament, only behind the high school teams at Zionsville, University, and Harrison. Shearin said the team, although they did not place first, competed very well.

“I think they did excellently,” Shearin said. “There’s that saying that on any given Sunday, any team can beat any other team, and they were up against some really stiff competition. We’ve faced Zionsville before in Brain Game and various WRAL matches, and I’m not sure we’ve ever beaten them. It’s not that the Carmel kids played badly, it’s that other schools have some really strong teams.”

Despite the fact that the team did not place first in this event, Shearin said the team still has a great time together.

“I believe they do (enjoy being on the team). Just based on observations, we have a lot of fun, we laugh, we carry on. When I say that ‘we have exams coming up or a holiday, let’s not have a practice next Monday,’ they always say ‘no, no, no’ and want to practice,” Shearin said. “There is no reason for them to be doing this if they don’t enjoy it. There’s no extra academic credit, there’s not a lot of glory in front of the student body.”

Ben Goldberg, A.C.T. member and junior, said he loves to be on the team because the activity is one that interests him.