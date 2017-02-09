PTO to meet on March 7

Junior Catherine Yuan (far right), alongside sophomore Selin Oh (center) and junior Kiki Koniaris (far left) work on a project together at the Carmel Clay Public Library. According to Yuan, most of the people who attended top 3 percent last school year were involved in a wide array of activities and this portrays the emphasis on both school and extracurriculars from both the PTO and CHS.





The PTO is scheduled to have its next meeting on March 7 at 9 a.m. in the community room. According to PTO president Kristen Crawford, it is important for all to become a part of the PTO.

“I think it’s important (to join the PTO) because the PTO is one the few organizations at the high school that serves all kids that we have,” Crawford said. “We are providing funds for professional development, we are doing the Homecoming dance – all activities that touch all of the kids. It is a super organization to be a part of because it touches all of the kids at the school.”

One of the many events that the organization hosts each year is the scholastic banquet for students in the top 3 percent of their class, and PTO board member Marcy Prati is chairing the event this year. According to junior Catherine Yuan, who was in the top 3 percent of her class sophomore year, it is an honor to be invited to the banquet and she is thankful for the work the PTO puts into this event.

“I felt proud for getting top 3 percent. The banquet is super nice and it is nice that the PTO takes time to plan it and set it together,” Yuan said.