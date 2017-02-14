YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS

Winter cheerleading will cheer for men’s basketball Senior Night on Feb. 17

Kelly Truax, Sports ReporterFebruary 14, 2017Leave a Comment

The Blue varsity team practices one of their cheers in formation. They use this cheer and many others to encourage who they are cheering for and the audience supporting the players.

The winter cheerleading team will cheer for the men’s basketball team during Senior Night on Feb. 17, when they play Warren Central High School at the Eric Clark Activity Center.

According to Blue Varsity Coach Deanna Browning, over the past few weeks the team has been preparing for various games, including Senior Night, by practicing new cheers. Browning said she has noticed the team’s improvement throughout the season.

“Throughout the season I have seen growth in their stunting. The girls went to a stunting camp and have pushed themselves to achieve stunts that seemed impossible 3 months ago,” Browning said.

Cheerleader and sophomore Marissa Kepler said she has enjoyed the season so far and has even set a goal.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the girls and cheer with them during games. We have been working on new pyramids for stunting and general chants and cheers. My personal goal this season is to have a really consistent back tuck,” Kepler said.

Browning said Blue Varsity is not only physically strong, but emotionally strong, supportive, encouraging and friendly with everyone on the team. They like to try things and push themselves to achieve stunts that are difficult.”

