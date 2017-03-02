Fellowship of Christian Athletes schedules meeting Friday morning on March 3

Maddie Dalton, FCA future leader and junior, sits in a group to lead an activity."I'm thinking of new things that we can incorporate (next year)," Dalton said.





Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) met on Feb. 28 at the “Core” meeting in club sponsor Connor Bradley’s Room E220, and it will also meet at 7 a.m. March 3 in the Freshman Cafeteria.

Hannah Coslo, FCA leader and senior, said,“Right now we’re phasing in the leaders for next year so we’ve started doing work. The people who are going to lead next year are starting to lead with the people who are leaders this year. Just now, we have talked to them, reached out to them, told them that they’re new leaders next year.”

Maddie Dalton, FCA member and junior said she was learning under her mentor Hannah Coslo.

Dalton said, “I was pretty excited, since I’ve been a part of FCA since freshman year. One of my best friends, Rachel Dixon, she was a leader (who) introduced me to FCA. I feel like I was always kind of like, ‘Oh, that’d be interesting, that’d be cool, I’d really love to be a leader, be a part of it.’”

According to Bradley, the selection of future leaders is determined by leadership skills and involvement showcased by underclassmen.