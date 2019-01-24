Sports Briefs: Ping Pong Club

Beading Up Bracelets: Lexi Carter, sophomore and Art Club member, is beading bracelets in AP Art History. Carter said, "I love art and I wanted to know more about the origin of what I love to do so that's why I took AP Art History." Normally in class, according to Carter, "We work on image flash cards, but now we are reviewing for the final by fun games and art crafts." Carter says AP Art History has taught her that the influence of how a single painting can create entire cultures, inspiring her to continue her art journey at CHS.