Greyhounds prepare for matchup against Center Grove The Greyhounds boys lacrosse team is coming off of a 14-1 win over South Bend St. Joseph, and the win moves them onto 11-9 on the season. The Greyhounds travel to Greenwood, Indiana tomorrow to take on the Center Grove…

Night five of Intramurals basketball to take place on Feb. 20 Intramurals plans to have its fifth night of basketball on Feb. 20. According to Intramurals head sponsor Kyle Cluver, the fourth night of intramurals has finished and the teams now look forward to the fifth night and eventually playoffs. Cluver…

Intramurals playoffs scheduled for March 22 With the season coming to an end, Intramurals will have its playoffs during SRT on March 22. It is open to all students and staff. Tickets cost $1 and all proceeds go to Riley Children’s Hospital. Intramurals’ ninth night of games…

Detail-Oriented: Baseball, golf athletes put emphasis on fundamentals during off-season training While Dryden Schroeder, varsity baseball player and junior, is at the batting range during offseason, he relies on both fundamentals—the basic motions of the sport—and repetition to sustain skill and endurance during the winter time. “I’ve been playing sports since…

Color guard changes director, prepares for marching band season The color guard is set to prepare for the upcoming marching band season after a change in directors. According to former guard director Rosie Queen, practice with the marching band will start near the end of May, with the new…