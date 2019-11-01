CRU plans for upcoming barn party

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Planning for CRU Club’s upcoming barn party is currently underway. The party is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Koss’ Family Barn at 15411 Shelborne Rd.

According to club leader Carolyn Wiley-Thomas, the party will include outdoor games, food, a hayride, bonfires, s’ mores and country line dancing. “So if you’re not from around here, you should totally get your yee-haw on,” Wiley-Thomas said. The party will also talk about Jesus and have a gospel presentation. Middle school student can attend the party from 6 to 8 p.m., and high school students from 9 to 11 p.m.

Tally Seitz, a Leadership Committee member, said that the party was a good way of meeting different people. “I think it’s just a good way of reaching out to other people, just because you know some people are opposed to coming here at seven in the morning, and giving them an after-school kind of thing would definitely be a good way to reach out,” Seitz said.

“We’re really excited to see what usually happens,” said Caroline West, another Leadership Committee member. By Kruti Subbannavar