Women’s diving team has first meet, continues to train

Alaina Heyde, varsity diver and junior, gets her dryland clothes out of her locker before practice. Heyde said the team has placed an increased emphasis on dryland training this season.

The women’s diving team had their first meet of the season on Dec. 3 against North Central and is preparing for their next meet on Dec. 14 at Fishers High School.

Alaina Heyde, varsity diver and junior, said that this year the team has shifted its attention to dryland in addition to the regular diving drills.

“We practice two hours each day, and this season we have started doing weights, which is really helpful. I think that the weight training will definitely help us later on in the season,” Heyde said.

Women’s diving Head Coach, Chelsea Jackson, also said that she has put more emphasis on training out of the water.

“For diving, drills done on deck are as important as diving in the water. This first part of the season, I am spending a lot of time getting strength put into place, with weights and conditioning, and also technique through diving drills. This allows the divers to learn new dives and upgrade dives they have,” Jackson said. “Mental training is also important, like breathing and visualization, and that is done throughout the season.”

With this new training, the team is hoping to send divers to State this year. For now, however, the diving team is busy preparing for their next meet on Dec. 14 at Fishers High School. By Sarah Kim