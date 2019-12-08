Women’s basketball team defeated, working hard for next game
December 10, 2019
On Dec. 6, the women’s varsity basketball team played against Warren Central at a home game, but lost with a score of 42-21. However, with this loss in mind, the women’s basketball team said they will practice harder than before for their next game.
“The team will be working on our zone offenses and execution for the next game. We are focusing on taking care of the ball and being the aggressor at all times,” said Kiara Gill, women’s varsity basketball player and senior.
According to Gill, in the beginning of the game, they were in the lead, but weren’t able to maintain it, which cost them the game.
Gill said she will be focusing on taking care of the ball and closing the game.
“Personally, I did some good things for my team such as my assists and rebounding, but lacked composure at the end of the game,” Gill said. “I’ll be working on taking care of the ball and closing out games.”
Women’s varsity basketball Head Coach Erin Trimpe said that the team will be working harder for upcoming games.
“We lost a hard fought game against Warren Central, (but) we will be working on (different) plays and offenses (for the upcoming games),” Trimpe said.
The women’s varsity basketball team is practicing for their next game Dec. 10 at CHS against Westfield. By Karolena Zhou0
