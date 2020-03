American audiences should consider foreign movies when choosing what to watch The Oscars will air on Feb. 9, and with the awards program comes the arguments of which films should win and lose. Critics have often accused the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which votes on the award of…

Junior Olivia White Can you describe your involvement in STEM? I've been in STEM classes since my freshman year, so I've been in the required ones—honors biology, honors chemistry—and then I also took part in the Project Lead The Way courses… Something I…

TV Playlist: Galentine's Day [MUSE] Happy Galentine's Day! First commemorated in an episode of "Parks and Recreation" this day symbolizes celebrating your girl friends and friendship. So grab a couple of your gal pals close, tell them how much you love them, and look through…

Inclusive programs for special needs students continue to grow at CHS, across nation The information in this issue—originally scheduled for publication on March 20—was written and produced prior to news regarding school cancellation from the COVID-19 virus. Some information may be outdated or inaccurate as a result. Student staff members worked hard to produce…

With scheduling for next school year underway, CHS classes attempt to combine benefits of knowledge acquisition,… Senior Ruby Sanders wants to be an ecologist when she leaves high school. When she was younger, she loved being outdoors and was deeply fascinated by the inner workings of nature. Ecology seemed the natural course of action, a culmination…