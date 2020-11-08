Q&A with students on new library location

Sophomore Rachel Wu

Q: What do you think of the new library location? Are you still able to have access to everything that was available at the previous location?

A: “It was a little confusing at first, but after walking around it was pretty easy to find things. There are also computers for us to search the catalog.”

Q: How do you think the relocation of the library will affect some other students?

A: “Normally, a lot of students will walk from the high school to the library to study, since it was so close. Now people have to drive to get there.”

Q: Does the relocation create any inconveniences for you?

A: “There were no inconveniences, except for having the new temporary location further away.”

Junior Isabella Wan

Q: What do you think of the new library location? Are you still able to have access to everything that was available at the previous location?

A: “I actually haven’t visited the new library location yet, (but) it seems like there is still access to everything.”

Q: How do you think the relocation of the library will affect some other students?

A: The relocation will definitely affect a lot of Carmel High School students because a lot of kids used to go to the library after school or after a club if they didn’t have a ride. It was convenient to just cross the street and be able to work while you wait for a ride.

Q: Does the relocation create any inconveniences for you?

A: “I used to go to the library every Tuesday after school because I had orchestra rehearsals from 6-9 PM those days. I would sit in one of the study rooms with some of my friends and we would just hang out and do homework. This year I wouldn’t be able to do it either way due to COVID but for the future, I wouldn’t have a place to stay after school.”

Freshman Christine Hu

Q: What do you think of the new library location? Are you still able to have access to everything that was available at the previous location?

A: “I think the new library location is ok. I’m still able to access everything but I’m confused about how the interior is organized.”

Q: How do you think the relocation of the library will affect some other students?

A: “I think it will be a lot more inconvenient for other students because it’s not right next to the high school so there’s not really easy access to it. Also, some people may live farther away from the library so the time to get there may cause some students not to go to the library anymore.”

Q: Does the relocation create any inconveniences for you?

A: “It has some inconveniences but it’s not too bad to the point where I don’t want to go anymore. But it takes longer to get there so I might not go there as often.”