CCRC releases virtual College and Career Planning Week resources

As the College and Career Resource Center (CCRC) shifts focus to aid sophomores and freshmen with future planning, CCRC Coordinator Melinda Stephan said many resources have been made available for students’ use.

According to Stephan, “(We have) been focused on helping our younger students and families navigate this (after) high school planning process so we did a virtual College and Career Planning Week.”

During College and Career Planning Week, Stephan said college and career advisers released multiple pre-recorded breakout sessions.

“Mr. McDonough, one of our counselors, did a presentation on Naviance Student and how students can use that in their college and career planning process,” Stephan said. “Mrs. Boldt, one of our college and career advisors, did a pre-recorded presentation on college admissions in the age of COVID.”

Stephan also recorded two breakout sessions to address topics of admissions testing and other clarifications.

“I did a couple of pre-recorded breakout sessions, one on college admissions testing and then another one called ‘Top 10 Truths About the College and Career Planning Process,’” Stephan said.

According to Stephan, all these resources have been posted on the college and career planning events site. The link for this site has been sent out to all freshman and sophomores via Canvas.

Aside from providing college and career preparation resources, the CCRC is also seeing more sophomores and juniors as their focus shifts to younger students. Sophomore Nyah Lam said she has already made CCRC appointments.

“I have been to two CCRC appointments to talk about college and my future. It was really useful to talk to an advisor,” Lam said.

As younger students visit the CCRC and consider their future plans, Stephan said the CCRC sees a shift from meeting with seniors to more juniors and sophomores.

Stephan said, “I’m making appointments with our college and career counselors and we have quite a few sophomores as well (as) juniors.”