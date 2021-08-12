Green Action Club to meet and plan projects in community room on Sept. 13

Sponsor of the Green Action Club (GAC) Carey Anderson looks at an email sent by Confront the Climate Crisis in room F104. The email asks people to join a climate strike in West Lafayette on Sept. 24. Anderson said some members of the GAC are doing a political outreach with Confront the Climate Crisis.

The Green Action Club (GAC) will hold its next meeting on Sept. 13 after school in the community room. At the meeting, members will begin projects, split into groups, and brainstorm plans for the school year. The club plans to hold meetings every other Monday in the community room after school until 5 p.m.

Recently, the club had a successful call-out meeting according to Maanya Rajesh, leader of the GAC and senior.

“We had our call-out meeting yesterday and over 55 people signed up, which is incredible,” she said, “And we’re really excited for all the amazing work we’re going to be able to do this upcoming school year.”

Rajesh said the GAC has plans for September. She said the club plans to bring back its composting program in CHS cafeterias and to work on a tree-planting project with Miles Nelson, Carmel City Council member.

“And we are also working with Confront the Climate Crisis, which is a statewide student-led climate organization to help promote their climate strike and press conference in West Lafayette on Sept. 24,” she said.

Sponsor of the GAC Carey Anderson said the club still wants more people to join.

“We want people to join us. We think there’s many people out there that would really want to keep our environment safe,” said Anderson. “[Our goal is] to allow everyone who is passionate about keeping our world clean, and whatever capacity that might be to have a say and have a voice for it and talk about it, openly.” By Ryan Zhang