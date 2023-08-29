Your source for CHS news

Charisma to start season as youngest team in CHS history

Jasmine Zhang
August 29, 2023
Charisma+rehearses+their+second+routine+this+season.+Head+Coach+Sarah+Wolff+said+the+team+adjusted+well+this+year+even+without+seniors+and+dance+captains.+
Charisma rehearses their second routine this season. Head Coach Sarah Wolff said the team adjusted well this year even without seniors and dance captains.

The Charisma dance team is working on their second routine for this season and starting their pep rally routine, performed at the Homecoming pep session. According to Head Coach Sarah Wolff, this year’s Charisma and Coquettes team is the first team in CHS history without any seniors.

“We have a very young team this year. For the first time ever in team history…we don’t have any senior members,” said Wolff. “Last year we had one, and we always have at least one, and for the first time ever, we have no seniors.”

Anticipating this issue, the team worked hard last year in order to make the transition successful.

“Last year we saw that coming and we worked really hard to build skills that our older girls, the juniors, would need to replace that loss of senior leadership on that team,” said Wolff.

According to Charisma and Coquettes member and sophomore Elliot Gabey, the team started the season well even without seniors.

“There (are) been people who have stepped up, not seniors, to be a role model for us younger ones,”  said Gabey, “I think it’s making us stronger as a team because next year, we won’t lose anybody and we’ll just be stronger together.”

Charisma has performed twice this season, at the Carmel vs. Noblesville game for men’s varsity soccer and the annual Pack the House Night for the women’s varsity soccer team. Their next performance will be at the Carmel vs. Fishers boy’s soccer game this Thursday, Aug. 31.

