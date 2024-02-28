Coquettes ends successful season, continues training outside of the team

The Coquettes Dance Team season has concluded after their last performance at the boy’s basketball game against Hamilton Southeastern on Feb. 9. Liviya Sharp, member of the Coquettes and junior, said the season was successful overall.

“Our last game was on Tuesday, as it was the boys’ last game of the season as well,” Sharp said. “The biggest accomplishment of this season would be adjusting to a new coach and learning the ways she does things.”

Samantha Price, head coach of the Coquettes and alumni of this school, said she agreed with Sharp and said the transition was handled well by the team.

“I think our biggest achievement as a team was bonding as a team and maintaining a great culture,” Price said. “This is my first season as head coach and I am taking over after Sarah Wolff was (the) coach for over twenty years. This was a big transition for the whole team, but we had a great season together.”

However, even though the Coquettes are officially in the off-season, the members of the team still work on their dance technique outside of the Coquettes team.

“During the off-season, members of the team will continue practicing their technique (and) working at their dance studios,” Price said. “We will practice as a team throughout the summer to get ready for next year.”

Sharp said she agreed with Price and said training continues in the off-season even though it’s not with the team.

Sharp said, “We usually don’t practice in the off-season but we all dance for our separate competitive teams, keeping up our skills for the upcoming season.”