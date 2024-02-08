Coquettes to end the season with great success

The Coquettes Dance Team is closing off their season after having great success this season. Avarie Young, member of the Coquettes and sophomore, said that she was pleased with how the season went.

“We are working on cleaning our dance to prepare for our next game,” Young said. “The biggest success (we’ve had) this season is having good crowds for our games and doing good on our performances.”

Samantha Price, head coach of the Coquettes and alumni of this school, agreed with Sharp.

“Our team has done a great job of working at a fast pace to keep up with all of our performances,” Price said. “We have had the whole team completing perfect turn sequences at each performance.”

The Coquettes’ next and final performance is on Friday, Feb. 9 at the boy’s basketball game against Hamilton Southeastern.