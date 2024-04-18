Charisma to host tryouts next month

The Charisma dance team is hosting tryouts for the upcoming fall season on May 13 to 14. Samantha Price, head coach of the Charisma and Coquettes dance teams, said she has been busy preparing for the tryouts.

Price said, “I am preparing the tryout material for May and also working with the middle schools and high school to get the word out about tryouts.”

Elliot Gabey, member of the Charisma and Coquettes dance teams and sophomore, said her training in the off-season helps her maintain her skills for tryouts and the new season.

“For Charisma (tryouts), I’m prepping by continuing my training at A-List Dance Center and continuing to grow in my style and movement,” Gabey said. “For next season, I hope to choreograph great dances to good songs that the audience will enjoy.”

Audrey States, member of the Charisma and Coquettes dance teams and sophomore, agreed with Gabey and said she was excited for Charisma tryouts.

“I’m just making sure I can maintain my skills and prepare for the tryout,” States said. “I don’t have any particular goals for myself, (I’m) just excited to create dances to share with others.”