Charisma to prepare for tryouts, training in the off-season

The Charisma dance team is hosting tryouts for the new season at the end of May. Elliot Gabey, sophomore and member of the Coquettes and Charisma dance teams, said she has high hopes for the new season.

“For Charisma (tryouts), I’m prepping by continuing my training at A-List Dance Center and continuing to grow in my style and movement,” Gabey said. “For next season, I hope to choreograph great dances to good songs that the audience will enjoy.

Gabey said she’s been working on her skills even in the off-season.

“In my off season, I have been dancing on my competitive dance team at A-List Dance Center,” Gabey said. “I have been training, prepping for competitions, and competing.”

Audrey States, sophomore and member of the Coquettes and Charisma dance teams, said she agreed with Gabey that in the off-season, the focus was more on competitive dance.

States said, “I have been mostly focusing on my competition dance schedule and training since we are in the middle of that part of the season right now.”

States said she was excited for Charisma tryouts.

“I’m just making sure I can maintain my skills and prepare for the tryout,” States said. “I don’t have any particular goals for myself, (I’m) just excited to create dances to share with others.”