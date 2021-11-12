Alex Shackell, freshman swimmer, shares outlook on high school swim career after going to Olympic trials
December 10, 2021
What are your greatest athletic achievements?
(Some) of them would definitely be going to (the Olympic) trials this year for swimming and then winning nationals this year.
What does a typical day of training look like for you?
For example, on Monday I get up at 4:45 a.m. and then we have practice at 5:30. We have an hour in the weight room and then two-hour swim. We go to school and then we come back from 4:20 to 6 practice.
What is the biggest challenge you have faced in swimming?
(A challenge for me was) going to big meets at such a young age and having bigger competitions than I was used to, but it really just made me more motivated and determined.
What is the most memorable moment from your swimming career?
The summer in Greensborough during nationals when I won the 100 fly and I saw my team and it made me so happy.
What are your plans for after high school?
I definitely want to swim in college and then hopefully go to one of the Olympics. Since I’m only a freshman, I haven’t really looked too far into it but there’s a few (colleges), I like (such as) Virginia, Stanford and Florida.2