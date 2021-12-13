As National Book Lover’s month approaches, take a look at impact of technology on reading

I used to be a reluctant reader. At the start of 2021, the only time I was reading was when I had to for my English class. I spent the majority of my free time watching TV. However, last January, I set a goal to read 10 books for the year. Once I started, I couldn’t stop. I quickly became completely consumed with the worlds created from the books and enthralled with the characters in them. Getting lost in the books instantly made me feel better and improved my mood.

In addition to just being enjoyable, unbeknownst to me, reading was also helping me sharpen my mind. While I was watching Percy Jackson go toe-to-toe with Zeus in my head, according to several credible sources, I also improved vocabulary, reading comprehension, and writing ability at the same time. I read 41 books in 2021, blowing my original goal out of the water and plan to read even more this year.

If you’re anything like me, it’s really easy for you to turn on the TV and numb your mind after a long day of using your brain. But, after doing this, you likely just feel the same as you did before you started with the TV just temporarily distracting you.

I encourage you to break out of this toxic cycle, read a book one time and see how you feel. There are looks of books to choose from, too. From fiction novels to poetry to science fiction, there’s something for everyone. It’s easy to write books off as boring, but most books are nothing like the ones you have to read for your classes, and when you find one you like, it’s fun. Reading is meant to be enjoyable and a way to relax, you just have to find what you’re into.

Additionally, reading is a really cheap habit. We’re lucky to have lots of books available right here in our library and even more available on Libby, the virtual book selection at the public library. It’s super easy and is much cheaper than all of the streaming services available to us now.

With February being national book lover’s month, I highly encourage everyone to take a break from TV and pick up a book. Afterwards, you’ll have bettered yourself and likely feel much happier than you would have after watching TV or going on social media.