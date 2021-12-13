January Litebox: Buzzer Beater

January 12, 2022

William “Spencer” White, junior and shooting guard, takes a jump shot against Center Grove on Jan. 7. This was the first varsity home game of 2022. The CHS varsity boys basketball team won the conference game against Center Grove by a score of 44-20. The basketball team will play their next game on Jan. 21 against Pike. (Arthur Mansavage)
